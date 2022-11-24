A denizen of the deep got greater protection

Almost 200 nations have voted to regulate the global trade in shark fins in what has been hailed a conservation milestone.

The vote adds 60 threatened shark species to the list of creatures protected under Cites – the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species.

The measures will apply to the requiem shark family, including tiger sharks (main image), as well as six species of hammerheads, which have been hunted to the brink of extinction for shark fin soup.

The vote took place at Cites’ 19th Conference of the Parties (COP19) in Panama. “This is a historic decision for the health of the oceans”, said World Wildlife Fund shark expert Heike Zidowitz. “Sharks are an irreplaceable keystone species.”

Image: David Clode